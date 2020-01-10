"Should Farmers go to court on Friday's the way you do?" Chandrababu satires on CM Jagan

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu have condemned the police brutal act against the farmers who are protesting peacefully. Naidu took to Twitter and slammed at CM Jagan Reddy.

"Should the farmers go to court instead of temples on Friday like the way you attend the court every Friday?" Naidu questioned Jagan.

Earlier, the tension gripped at Amaravati villages after police blocked the farmers and women who are on their way to the Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple from Tulluru. There was an altercation between the women and the police, which led to a tense situation. The women have chanted slogans against the police.

On the other hand, the TDP leaders have come onto the roads in solidarity with farmers. However, the police have house arrested some of the leaders while others were arrested and taken into custody.

MP Kesineni Nani and TDP spokesperson Panchumarthy Anuradha were arrested who are participating in protests.