Should vote for BJP in Panchayat elections as centre allocates funds rural areas: Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada:Bharatiya Janata Party state president Somu Veerraju said the Central government is allocating funds to the development of rural areas and rural voters have to vote for the BJP in panchayat electionsin the state.

Addressing media at the state party office Veerraju said the Union government is allocating funds for laying roads, supply of drinking water and infrastructure development works under the NREGS scheme.

He said the voters have to think and vote for the BJP. He released a toll free no 9650 713 714 and asked the party workers to call the no in case of attacks on BJP cadre.