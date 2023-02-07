Show brooms to YSRCP leaders if they seek votes: Lokesh to women

Chittoor: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh told the women to show brooms to YSRCP leaders when they come to seek votes in the next elections as they deceived everyone with fake promises before last elections.

Addressing the women at Amara Raja premises in Chittoor on Monday, he recalled that Jagan had promised to seek votes only after implementing the total ban on liquor. But, even after four years that was not done and he has been doing business with illicit liquor through his binamies, Lokesh alleged.

He assured that the TDP government will bring a foolproof Act for the safety of women. The problems of women with rising prices have been noticed during padayatra, he said. This issue will be addressed, Lokesh assured.

Several police have become YSRCP activists and they were filing cases against TDP leaders with over enthusiasm, he alleged. Judicial enquiry will be held on all such cases after TDP comes into power.

Addressing the SC community people at the party office in Chittoor, he challenged the YSRCP leaders to come for a public debate on the welfare of SCs during the TDP and YSRCP governments.

Why the 27 schemes implemented by the TDP government were cancelled, he asked. He also wondered why the SC Sub-Plan funds were diverted to other schemes. In this government SC, ST atrocity cases are being filed even on them and he was also a victim of that case, Lokesh said.

At Chittoor Santhapet, beedi labourers took their problems to the notice of Lokesh. They said that they were not getting minimum wages. Due to lack of proper food, women have been suffering from anaemia and other illnesses. They said that 45 per cent of their earnings were being spent towards medical expenses. Lokesh assured to focus on their problems.

Chittoor lawyers took part in the padayatra for sometime and expressed their solidarity with the young leader.

They sought enhancement of compensation paid to the kin of lawyers after their death to Rs 10 lakh and also health insurance facility. Electricity employees, sanitary workers and several others met Lokesh during the padayatra and presented their problems.

Meanwhile, the Yuva Galam padayatra has completed 139.8 km in 11 days while on Monday, he covered 9.2 km in Chittoor.

His programme will be kept under reserve from 8 am to 3 pm on Tuesday during which he will stay at the camp site near district TDP office in Chittoor. At 3 pm he will address a public meeting there after which the padayatra will resume at 4.30 pm.