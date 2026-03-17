Siddhartha students shine at youth festival

Vijayawada: Students of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College here brought laurels by winning several prizes at the 39th National Inter-University Youth Festival held at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai from March 10 to 14. The students participated in the festival representing Krishna University and secured awards in various competitions for the fourth consecutive time. On the occasion, the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) felicitated prize winners at the college webinar hall in the city on Monday.

SAGTE secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, joint secretary Nimmagadda Lalitha Prasad, principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Baburao, Cultural Convenor Dr PTSRK Prasad Rao and former cultural convenor Dr B Jayaprakash congratulated the students for their achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the students had earlier excelled in the South Zone cultural competitions titled “Kalai Kodam” and were selected to represent the university at the national-level youth festival, “Kalai Saaral.” In the festival, which saw participation from 2,963 students representing 142 universities from across the country, Siddhartha students won prizes in all the events they participated in, they added.

Student Malladi Sindhu Rageshwari won first prize in both Classical Vocal Solo and Classical Instrumental (Violin) competitions. She also secured third place in the Light Music Solo category. In the Folk Dance category, a team of ten Siddhartha students performed the traditional “Garagalu” dance and won the first prize. In the Indian Group Song category, six students presented patriotic and folk songs and secured the second prize.

In the Cultural Procession category, a team of 16 Siddhartha students performed on behalf of the university and won the third prize. Cultural team coordinators M Sivarajani and G Nagasasanka, along with faculty members and students, participated in the felicitation programme.