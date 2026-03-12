  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Simhachalam temple hundi fetches Rs 1.45 crore

  • Created On:  12 March 2026 6:43 AM IST
Simhachalam temple hundi fetches Rs 1.45 crore
X

Visakhapatnam: The hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam temple netted an income of Rs.1.45 crore in the past 21 days.

The hundi counting exercise was carried out at the temple premises in the presence of temple officials here on Wednesday.

About 051-gram of gold, 530-gram of silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Srilanka, UAE, Oman, England, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Nepal, Canada, Tanzania and other countries’ currency were received.

Tags

Simhachalam Temple hundi incomeVaraha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy TempleVisakhapatnam temple donationsSimhachalam hundi countingTemple offerings revenue
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Telugu families thank govt for repatriation from Bahrain

Telugu families thank govt for repatriation from Bahrain
Share it
X