Simhachalam temple hundi fetches Rs 1.45 crore

Visakhapatnam: The hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam temple netted an income of Rs.1.45 crore in the past 21 days.

The hundi counting exercise was carried out at the temple premises in the presence of temple officials here on Wednesday.

About 051-gram of gold, 530-gram of silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Srilanka, UAE, Oman, England, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore, Nepal, Canada, Tanzania and other countries’ currency were received.