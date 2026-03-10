  1. Home
SIMS staff conducts complex surgery

  10 March 2026 9:22 AM IST

Anantapur: The young woman's pancreas is full of stones. Expert Dr. N Mohammed Shahid transplanted the pancreas to the small intestine after removing all the stones.

Anita was discharged after a very complicated surgery.

According to the details provided by the management of SIMS Hospital at Rachanapalle on Bellary Road in Anantapur, 27-year-old Anita from Kondapuram, Kadapa district.

She had been suffering from severe abdominal pain for six months.

When she was shown elsewhere, it was found that she had chronic calcific pancreatitis (a condition where the pancreas is full of stones). She came to Anantapur SIMS Hospital after she did not get relief despite using medicines.

Here, Amen was examined by Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist Mohammed Shahid, Critical Care Medical Team Dr A. Sanjana Dr. Vijay, Dr. Arun, and Dr. Gautam.

Chronic calcific pancreatitis surgerySIMS Hospital Anantapur treatmentDr N Mohammed Shahid surgeryPancreas stone removal caseComplex pancreas transplant procedure
