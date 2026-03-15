Singapore artistes participate in Metlotsavam

Tirumala: The inner meaning of Metlotsavam is to walk on the path of righteousness and gradually climb each step in life to reach God, stated Dr Medasani Mohan, Special Officer of TTD Annamacharya Project.

On 523rd death anniversary of Saint Annamacharya, the Metlotsavam was conducted on Saturday morning at Alipiri Padala Mandapam under the auspices of TTD Annamacharya Project.

Dr Medasani said more than 1,000 members of Bhajan groups and renowned artists from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are participating in the event. They will climb the seven hills chanting devotional songs and have the darshan of the Lord.

He also informed that a Saptagiri Sankeertana Group Singing programme will be held on Sunday evening (March 15), at Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala.

Twenty artists from Singapore voluntarily came to participate in the Annamacharya death anniversary celebrations.

Ashtalakshmi Students Group, led by Dr K Bhagyamurthy from Singapore, participated in the Mettlotsavam on Saturday morning.