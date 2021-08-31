Singarayakonda : Pakala ZPHS receives School of Sports Excellence Award

Singarayakonda : The Zilla Parishad High School in Pakala village of Singarayakonda mandal in Prakasam district received the 'School of Sports Excellence Award' for its performance in the academic year 2019-20.

The school headmaster K Sivaji said that the school achieved the Award for outstanding performance in various inter-school tournaments by securing the fourth position with 119 points for the academic year 2019-20.

He appreciated the efforts of the PET Pilli Hazarathaiah and the performance of the students for achieving the award.

As part of the National Sports Day celebrations, Joint Collector TS Chetan, district education officer VS Subbarao, APPET and SAPEA secretary Seenaiah, School Games Federation secretary Venugopal, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha felicitated the headmaster K Sivaji and PET Hazarathaiah for keeping the ZZPHS Pakala in the top 5 schools from the total of 455 ZPHS in the district.

The school Old Students Association president Dr B Haribabu, villagers, parents and others also appreciated the performance of the students on Monday.