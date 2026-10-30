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SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana

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The Election Commission of India extends the SIR deadline in Andhra Pradesh to November 20 and Telangana to November 26, with the final electoral rolls scheduled for publication on November 30.

SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
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SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana

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The Election Commission of India has issued fresh guidelines to extend the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The extension of deadlines will provide people with more time to register new voters, correct their details and file claims and objections. According to its latest notification, Andhra Pradesh will now have until 20 November to complete its SIR processes:

Andhra Pradesh — The SIR will now be completed by 20 November. This extension allows people to complete processes around adding names and correcting details on the electoral roll.

Telangana — The deadline has been extended to 26 November. This allows officials and voters to complete processes around registering new voters, verifying existing entries and processing claims and objections.

The final electoral roll will be published on 30 November. Voters should check the exact details for each stage in the process in their state by referring to the orders issued by the Election Commission.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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SIR deadline extendedAndhra Pradesh SIRTelangana SIRElection Commission of Indiafinal electoral roll 2026
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