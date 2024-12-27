Skater Jessy Raj Matrapu receives national award

Guntur: Skater Jessy Raj Matrapu received Prime Minister’s Na-tional Child Award-2025 in recognition of her outstanding achievements in skating from President Droupadi Murmu at a programme held in New Delhi on Thursday.

She was among the 17 children who were presented the Prime Minister’s National Child Award by the President.

She was honoured with a medal, a certificate and a cita-tion booklet. She is a native of Mangalagiri of Guntur dis-trict and is studying Class IX at NSM Public School in Vi-jayawada.