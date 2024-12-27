Live
- College polls from next year: CM Majhi
- Dhenkanal has sporting potential: Pradhan
- Bengal down Odisha to make semis for 52nd time
- Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death
- 38 food commodities on govt’s price radar
- CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars
- Pradhan counters Naveen
- Global trade growth more uncertain now than before: FinMin report
- BJD Foundation Day: Counter BJP’s false narrative, says Naveen
- Unseasonal Rainfall: Crop losses claim 2 farmers’ lives
Skater Jessy Raj Matrapu receives national award
Guntur: Skater Jessy Raj Matrapu received Prime Minister’s Na-tional Child Award-2025 in recognition of her outstanding achievements in skating from President Droupadi Murmu at a programme held in New Delhi on Thursday.
She was among the 17 children who were presented the Prime Minister’s National Child Award by the President.
She was honoured with a medal, a certificate and a cita-tion booklet. She is a native of Mangalagiri of Guntur dis-trict and is studying Class IX at NSM Public School in Vi-jayawada.
