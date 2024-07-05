Slight rains expected in parts of AP and Telangana today and tomorrow

The Meteorological Center officials in Telangana and Amaravati have reported that low pressure winds are currently blowing from the west and south-west direction in both states. According to the officials, the southwest monsoon is active in Telangana, with some districts expected to receive light to moderate rains today and tomorrow. Strong winds are likely to reach speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour in Telangana, with cloudy skies and a chance of light rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad during the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 33 degrees and 25 degrees respectively, with surface winds expected to blow in the west and south-west direction.

In Amaravati, officials have reported that a low pressure system is currently affecting Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected in one or two places over the North Coast. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour are also possible in some areas.



The south coast of Andhra Pradesh is also expected to receive light to moderate rains with thundershowers in one or two places. Winds are predicted to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour in some areas. Additionally, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected in Rayalaseema, with the possibility of gusty winds.