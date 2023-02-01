Slow pace of housing works irks Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Srikakulam: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed dissatisfaction over slow pace of housing works in Amadalavalasa Assembly segment. He organised a review meeting with the concerned officials on the progress of housing works at Amadalavalasa municipality on Tuesday.

The Speaker collected data from officials over the housing works under various categories like A, B and C. He directed officials to finish works in time. He further said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is particular about housing scheme. He asked officials to finish the works by April.

The Speaker also enquired about the progress of integrated safe drinking water project works at Amadalavalasa and directed the officials to finish it summer to overcome water scarcity in and around the Amadalavalasa town and surrounding villages.