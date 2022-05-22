Social justice now a top priority in AP: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing social justice giving top priority to the backward communities after coming to power. He released the poster at his camp office in the city on Sunday for the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra planned by the ruling party.

He said SC, ST, BC, and Minorities are now enjoying their rights and crucial portfolios such as Deputy Chief Minister, home and others were offered to them. He said they are taking up 4-day bus yatra for propagating the welfare activities being implemented for them.

He said the yatra starts in Vizianagaram on May 26 and concludes at Anantapur on 29. They are going to organise public meetings in connection with the yatra at various places for educating the people. The CM is now dedicated to the development of the backward communities in the state and ministers from the communities would be part of the yatra, he explained.

Further, the minister inaugurated the veterinary clinic in Viruvuru village in Podalakur mandal and visited households in the village as part of Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam.

He said if farmers call toll free number 1962 and explain any disease to the animals, staff members will visit the house and provide services. There is a facility of mobile clinic for medical services and for taking up immediate laboratory tests, the minister explained.