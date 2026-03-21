Social Media is a Powerful Tool in the Digital Era – Y. V. Subbarao

Guntur: As part of a training programme organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of 7th Mandal Prashikshan Varg Pramukh Appishetty Ranga, a special awareness session on the use of social media was conducted. On this occasion, Y. V. Subbarao, State General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha, addressed the party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that in the present digital era, social media has become a highly powerful tool for directly connecting with people. He emphasized that platforms such as Facebook, Twitter (X), and Instagram, when used effectively, can help in rapidly and widely communicating the party’s ideology, as well as the development initiatives and welfare schemes being implemented by the Central Government.

He further explained that every party worker should make effective use of digital platforms such as the NaMo App and Saral App, which help in managing party activities, membership data, and communication efficiently.

He advised that it is the responsibility of party workers to share authentic information through social media, counter misinformation, and build direct engagement with the public.

He also called upon every worker to use social media responsibly and strengthen digital communication at the booth level.

On this occasion, Mirchi Yard Director Sravana Kumari, District Vice President Vimaladevi, District Secretary Naradasu Veeramani, Narayana Reddy, along with several party leaders and workers, participated in large numbers.