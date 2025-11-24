Social media storm as Shiva Jyothi accused of insulting holy Annaprasadam

Tirupati: A recently resurfaced video of television anchor and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Shiva Jyothi has ignited a storm on social media, with devotees accusing her of making light of the sacred annaprasadam served at Tirumala. The clip, though shot earlier during her family visit to the shrine, began circulating widely only this week.

The controversy began after footage emerged showing Shiva Jyothi and her group waiting in SRIVANI trust-linked break darshan queue, where Srivari Sevaks were distributing annaprasadam. In the video, she was heard making a remark about taking ‘costly prasadam’ and calling themselves ‘richest beggars’. The recording — which she had originally posted on her own social media account — has since triggered sharp criticism from devotees who say the comments belittle an offering treated as divine.

Many pointed out that TTD has repeatedly appealed to visitors not to shoot videos or make reels within Tirumala’s premises, yet violations continue unabated. Devotees say such content not only disrespects the sanctity of the place but also normalises insensitive humour at the expense of temple traditions. As the backlash intensified, Shiva Jyothi posted a clarification along with an apology, insisting that her words had been misinterpreted. She said she never intended to offend anyone and explained her personal devotion to Lord Venkateswara. “Anyone who follows me is aware of how I observe Saturday vrathams and share details of pujas regularly. Sadly, that never gets noticed, but this one clip has been blown out of proportion,” she said.

She explained that her use of the word ‘rich’ referred solely to the fact that they were standing in the Rs 10,000 SRIVANI queue, and not to the annaprasadam itself. Calling the remark an unintended lapse, she added that the apology extended to every member of her group present during the visit.

Despite her statement, several devotees continue to urge TTD to act firmly against individuals who film reels or pass disparaging comments inside the hill temple. They argue that strict enforcement is necessary to prevent repeat instances and uphold the sanctity of Tirumala.