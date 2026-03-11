SoluM Chairman commends industrial ecosystem at Sri City

Sri City: Sungho Jun, Chairman & CEO of SoluM Co Ltd, paid his maiden visit to Sri City on Tuesday to review the progress of SoluM India Hightech Private Limited’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which is in the final stages of commissioning.

He commended Sri City’s investor-friendly policies, modern infrastructure and operational excellence. He also appreciated the proactive support of the state government and the facilitation extended by Sri City in enabling international investments.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy outlined Sri City’s evolution into a globally competitive manufacturing destination. Expressing confidence in the collaboration, he stated that SoluM’s culture of innovation, combined with Sri City’s robust industrial ecosystem, would accelerate growth, enhance employment opportunities and advance the next phase of electronics manufacturing in India.

SoluM India Hightech Private Limited is setting up its second manufacturing unit in India on a 20-acre site at Sri City with an investment of Rs 268 crore. The project is expected to create ample employment opportunities, contributing substantially to regional economic development and skill enhancement.