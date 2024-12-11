Son carries mother in a doli to fulfil her wish to visit Narsanna Swamy temple

Rajamahendravaram: Despite being over 90 years old, an elderly woman from Korukonda village in East Godavari district had long desired to visit the revered Narsanna Swamy temple atop the Korukonda hill. The journey is no easy feat, involving a steep climb of 650 narrow steps.

Driven by his unwavering devotion to his mother, her son carried her up the hill in a doli (a traditional palanquin), ensuring she could have her darshan of the deity. This touching incident, which unfolded in Korukonda, has left many moved by the son’s selfless act of love and respect.

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Korukonda, one of the prominent Nava Narasimha Kshetras, is a sacred site located atop a hill, accessible only by climbing 650 steep steps. At the temple, devotees can witness the self-manifested idol of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Years ago, Rentala Krishna Bhai, a 90-year-old woman from Kapavaram village in Korukonda mandal, made a vow to visit the temple. However, her advanced age and physical limitations made it impossible for her to climb the steps. Saddened that her vow remained unfulfilled, she shared her anguish with her son, Ramana Murthy.

Determined to fulfil his mother’s lifelong wish, Ramana Murthy recently arranged for her to perform a circumambulation of the hill using a wheelchair. During the visit, Krishna Bhai expressed her regret about not being able to climb the steps to the temple.

Moved by her plight, some of those present suggested carrying her up the hill in a doli. With the help of friends and well-wishers, Ramana Murthy made the arrangements. Krishna Bhai was seated in a sturdy chair, which was carried to the top of the hill using wooden poles.

Overjoyed, she finally had the darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Ramana Murthy expressed immense happiness at being able to fulfil his mother’s wish, calling it one of the most gratifying moments of his life.