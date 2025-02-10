South Zone Cricket Tournament 2025 Kicks Off at Mangalagiri ACA International Stadium

Mangalagiri: The prestigious IA & AD South Zone Cricket Tournament 2025 commenced today at the ACA International Stadium in Mangalagiri. Organized under the aegis of the Indian Audits and Accounts Department (IA & AD), the tournament will run for four days, concluding on February 13.

Teams representing Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have arrived at the venue to compete in the highly anticipated tournament. A total of 80 players from these states are participating, showcasing their cricketing skills on the grand stage.

For the first time, the Principal Accountant General’s Office in Vijayawada is leading the organization of this South Zone Cricket Tournament. The tournament was officially inaugurated by Senior Deputy Accountant General Bhaskar Kalluri, who flagged off the event, marking the beginning of an exciting cricketing contest.

In the opening match, Kerala won the toss and elected to bowl, setting up a thrilling encounter against the combined team of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With top teams battling it out over the next four days, the tournament is expected to witness intense competition and high-energy performances, making it a landmark sporting event in the region.



