Southwest Monsoon Extends to South Arabian Sea and Maldives, to Reach Telugu States Soon

Southwest Monsoon Extends to South Arabian Sea and Maldives, to Reach Telugu States Soon
The Southwest Monsoon has made its presence felt in some parts of the South Arabian Sea and Maldives region on 28th May 2024. The monsoon's northern boundary currently stretches from 8 degrees North Latitude/ 60 degrees East Longitude to 21 degrees North Latitude/ 92.5 degrees East Longitude.

In the next 3-4 days, the conditions are expected to become favorable for the monsoon to enter Kerala, with the possibility of heavy rainfall. The weather department officials are also predicting the expansion of the monsoon to some parts of the southwest central Bay of Bengal, north-east Bay of Bengal, and some parts of the northeastern states.

Currently, southwesterly/westerly winds are blowing in the lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, raising hopes for the monsoon's arrival in the Telugu states. If the monsoon hits the region, officials are anticipating heavier rainfall than usual.

With the monsoon's progress, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during the rainy season.

