Southwest Monsoon heads to Kerala at brisk pace, moderate rains likely in Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted southwest monsoons likely to hit Lakshadweep and Maldives in the next 48 hours and heading towards Kerala with brisk pace. On the other hand, the Kerala Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains for the next two days.



The southwest monsoon generally hits the coast of Kerala on June 1. However, it is said they are at the entry level by 27th. It is known meteorological department has already announced that it will hit Kerala earlier this year due to the cyclone in the



Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rains in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Experts from the Meteorological Department said that normal rainfall is expected this year due to the impact of the southwest monsoon across the country.