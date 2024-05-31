Live
- Fire at Police Centre, 300 vehicles gutted
- No rallies, celebrations allowed after counting process: Collector
- Priyadarshini Engg college surroundings declared as Red Zone
- Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin 7th Clinic Launched at KPHB
- CITU Formation Day celebrated
- Rajampet, Badvel sub-jails inspected
- Complete RDSS works speedily, APSPDCL officials told
- Kautilya IIM MBA admission achievers felicitated
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 31 May, 2024
- BJP leaders to urge Centre to investigate phone-tapping case?
Just In
Southwest Monsoon Likely to Enter AP, Telangana by June 10
Highlights
The Meteorological Department of Hyderabad has said that Monsoon is expected to enter Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by June 10. According to the...
The Meteorological Department of Hyderabad has said that Monsoon is expected to enter Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by June 10.
According to the weather center, the storm will first hit the Kerala coast in the early hours of Thursday morning, before spreading to several other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
However, the Meteorological Department also predicted rainfall for three consecutive days starting from June 1.
With the approaching Monsoon, authorities are advising residents to be prepared for potential heavy rains and strong winds.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS