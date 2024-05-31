  • Menu
Southwest Monsoon Likely to Enter AP, Telangana by June 10

The Meteorological Department of Hyderabad has said that Monsoon is expected to enter Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by June 10.

According to the weather center, the storm will first hit the Kerala coast in the early hours of Thursday morning, before spreading to several other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

However, the Meteorological Department also predicted rainfall for three consecutive days starting from June 1.

With the approaching Monsoon, authorities are advising residents to be prepared for potential heavy rains and strong winds.

