Sowing the seeds of democracy

Tirupati : At Uranduru ZP High School, just outside Srikalahasti, a group of students often sits at the school premises, animatedly discussing the finer points of people’s rights and responsibilities. It might seem like a typical social studies class, but the young minds guided by their teacher Kunati Suresh, are drafting their school’s very own constitution. The idea, spearheaded by Suresh, a recent recipient of this year’s National Best Teacher Award, and Headmistress Rajakumari, aims to immerse students in the essence of democracy. Together, they formed the ‘School Constitution Assembly’, with Rajakumari as its Chairperson and Suresh leading the drafting committee.

Their goal was to instill the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity in every corner of the school community. “We want students to understand not just their rights, but also their duties. The process mirrors the making of the Indian Constitution, teaching them the importance of deliberation, inclusion and vision,” said Suresh.

The drafting process is nothing short of meticulous. Subcommittees have been formed to address critical areas such as policies, finance, sanitation and even the right to information. While teachers helm these committees, the students, true to democratic ideals, are the driving force.

Workshops and discussions over the past 10 months have brought together 223 students, 14 parents and 12 teachers in 23 intensive sessions. During one memorable gathering, participants donned Gandhi caps and dhotis, evoking the historic spirit of the Constituent Assembly of 1949. Photos of the event were even captured in black-and-white, adding a nostalgic touch to the modern endeavour.

The draft constitution is a testament to their hard work for 310 days. With a preamble, 247 provisions, 19 parts, and four schedules, it outlines a framework that includes a process for amendments, a feature that Suresh believes is key to understanding the dynamic nature of governance.

The timeline for implementation has been carefully planned. The draft will be approved on November 26, Constitution Day and officially enacted on January 26, 2025, the Republic Day. This symbolic alignment underscores the school’s commitment to democratic principles.

Educational experts and the local community have hailed the initiative as a ground-breaking approach to learning. “It’s about more than just school rules. We are creating citizens who value democracy and secularism, who understand the importance of budgets and elections,” Suresh averred.

The idea for the school constitution was conceived over a year ago, but its roots run deeper. For Suresh, the exercise is not just about governance; it’s about shaping character. “The Constitution of India is not just a document—it’s a philosophy. Our aim is to nurture students who embody those values in their everyday lives,” he maintained.