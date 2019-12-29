Trending :
SP Adnan Naim Asmi distributes iron cots to constables in Kakinada

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Naim Asmi distributed Iron beds and mattresses to the Head Constables and Constables serving in the Armed...

Kakinada: District Superintendent of Police Adnan Naim Asmi distributed Iron beds and mattresses to the Head Constables and Constables serving in the Armed Forces. A meeting was held at the SP's office here on Sunday.

SP Asmi said that head constables and constables were serving in the Armed Forces were carrying out sentry duties. Later, Asmi distributed iron beds and mattresses worth Rs 2 lakh to them.

