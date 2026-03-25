SP calls for strong policing, focus on crime prevention

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar directed officials to strengthen policing and ensure justice to victims, stating that public trust in the police grows only when justice is delivered effectively. Chairing a monthly crime review meeting at Sai Aramam in Puttaparthi on Tuesday, the SP reviewed key cases including crimes against women, POCSO, missing persons, NDPS, murders, thefts, property offences, and pending investigations. He instructed officers to expedite long-pending cases, ensure conviction through proper evidence, and execute non-bailable warrants promptly.

Emphasising preventive policing, the SP called for strict surveillance on rowdy-sheeters and habitual offenders, regular counselling, and action under the PD Act against repeat offenders. He also stressed intensifying beat policing, visible policing at night, and curbing illegal activities such as gambling, ganja, and cockfights. Special focus was laid on tackling drunk driving, open drinking, cybercrime awareness, and women’s safety. Officials were instructed to conduct joint inspections at sensitive areas, increase drone surveillance at night, and ensure all case details are updated in the CCTNS system.

On the occasion, police personnel who showed exemplary performance in various cases were awarded cash rewards and commendation certificates. Additional SP Ankita Surana, DSP Vijay Kumars, CI, SI and other officials attended the meeting.