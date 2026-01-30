SP conducts annual inspection of Hindupur two town police station

Hindupur: The District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar on Thursday conducted the annual inspection of the Hindupur Two Town Police Station and reviewed records relating to crime investigation and law enforcement.

During the inspection, the SP thoroughly examined case files registered within the police station limits, focusing on pending cases, their current status, arrests of accused persons, investigation procedures and overall progress.

He assessed the efficiency of investigations and directed officers to ensure timely disposal of cases.

Satish Kumar also inspected the station premises, including lock-up rooms, the women’s help desk and the computer section.

He interacted with police personnel and issued several instructions aimed at strengthening policing and public safety. The SP directed officials to intensify checks against drunken driving and open drinking, and to give special attention to detection of property-related offences and recovery of stolen property.

Stressing the importance of visible policing, he instructed that night patrolling in the town be increased to prevent thefts and other crimes.

He further directed officials to monitor anti-social elements using drone cameras and ensure continuous surveillance through the installation of CCTV cameras at key locations. Emphasising citizen-friendly policing, he instructed officers to promptly address grievances of victims approaching the police station.

The SP also called for strict action against ganja, gambling and other illegal activities, and directed officials to create public awareness on cyber crimes and laws related to women’s safety.