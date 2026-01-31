SP inaugurates Police Sports & Games meet 2026

Nellore: Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla has inaugurated a three day Sports & Games meet 2026 at Police Parade grounds in the city here on Friday. The three-day event was organized for 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 4×100 meters Relay Football, Basketball, Shotfoot, Disk Throw, Long Jumb, High Jump, Triple Jump, Kabadi,.Badminton, Tennis, Cricket, Tug of War, etc.

As many as 700 players from Home Guard to SP have participated in the event. Speaking the occasion, Ajitha Vejendla said that she feels very happy for participating in such event because it will be a rarest opportunity to meet cops working in various disciplines.

SP said that the aim of conducting this kind of event yearly once is to make the cops feel free and mentally relaxed of their duties as they are always engaging busy and sensitive issues day and night. She congratulated the players and wish them all the best. The SP advised them to play with sportive spirit by not considering victory or defeat and wish them all the best. Additional SP's CH Soujanya, Deeksha, and others were present.