SP inspects police complex in Tirumala

Tirumala : District SP V Harshavardhan Raju on Saturday made a surprise inspection of police complex Tirumala. He inspected Tirumala 1 town and 2 town police stations, and also crime police station located in the police complex and other police offices.

Later addressing a meeting, the SP said that he had directed police to be more courteous towards pilgrims visiting Tirumala from various places and also to be more friendly with pilgrims to enhance the image of police department.

Particularly, he wanted the police to prevent thefts of pilgrims’ belongings including mobiles and ensure their children’s security. Police also should provide security to pilgrims, who sometimes sleep in the open places.

SP Harshavardhan Raju directed police personnel to maintain details of construction labourers including mestries and workers, who stay in Tirumala on work and to take up counselling for ex-convicts and suspects. Additional SPs Venkata Rao (Administration) and Sivarami Reddy (Tirumala), DSPs Venkatadri DB, Srinivasa Achari (Tirumala) and Ravindra Reddy AR, CI s Vijay Kumar (Tirumala 2 Town) and Satyanarayana (Tirumala 2 Town) and police staff attended the meeting.