SP launches ‘Stree Raksha’ portal for women’s safety

Anantapur: District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh on Tuesday launched a dedicated web portal titled ‘Stree Raksha-Police Protection for Every Home’ as part of a 100-day mission to enhance women’s safety across the district.

The initiative aims to identify and address women’s safety concerns at the grassroots level through proactive policing. Under the programme, police personnel and designated women staff from villages and wards will visit households and assist women in registering their concerns through the Stree Raksha portal at nearby police stations.

The SP said the portal, inaugurated at the Police Conference Hall, will enable systematic collection and monitoring of safety-related data from all parts of the district. Complaints registered on the platform will be directly routed to a special control room under the SP’s supervision as well as to the concerned police station, ensuring quick response and timely resolution.

He noted that the programme seeks to create a safer environment for women by extending police protection to every household while improving coordination between the public and law enforcement agencies. The SP called for active public cooperation to make the initiative successful. The programme was attended by Tadipatri ASP Rohit Kumar Choudhary, IPS, trainee IPS officer Aswin Manideep, Women DSP S. Mahboob Basha, and other police officials. The SP also appreciated M Lakshmi Narayana Charan of SAAS Electrics LLP for contributing to the development of the portal.