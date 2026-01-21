SP reviews safety of women, children

Ongole: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju conducted a review meeting to enhance the protection and security of women and children across Prakasam district through Shakti teams here on Tuesday. The meeting, held via video conference at the district police office, brought together DSPs from the Ongole, Darsi, Kandukur, Kanigiri, and Markapur subdivisions, along with Shakti teams, to discuss critical safety initiatives. SP Raju emphasised that Shakti teams must maintain regular presence at bus stands, RTC complexes, railway stations, major junctions, schools, and colleges to ensure immediate response to any safety concerns.

He stressed the importance of promoting the Shakti app among students and women to enable them to access police services quickly.

Teams were instructed to coordinate with women police, DWCRA members, and Shakti Warriors to ensure a swift response to complaints received through helplines 100/112 and Women Helpline 181.