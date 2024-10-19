SP warns of legal action against use of modified & loud silencers

Ongole: Prakasam District SP A R Damodar warned of legal action against those using modified and loud silencers on their bikes, causing disturbance to the public and fellow travellers.

He oversaw the destruction of modified silencers run over by a road roller at Addanki Bus Stand Centre in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP explained that in a special drive conducted over a month in the Ongole town, the police seized 515 modified silencers producing excessive noise.

He said that they also identified 1,050 vehicles with missing or irregular number plates, and legal action was taken against the owners.

The SP emphasised that modifying silencers violates the Motor Vehicles Act and contributes to noise and air pollution. He raised concern about the impact of loud vehicles on heart patients and the elderly. He warned that the police will take action against shop owners selling modified silencers and mechanics who install them. He urged motorists to follow traffic rules and road safety regulations, including proper documentation, like driving licence, registration certificate and insurance.

The SP announced that legal action would be taken against triple riding, driving without a licence, vehicles without number plates, over speeding, and modified silencers on two-wheelers. He stressed that number plates should comply with the Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, SB Inspector KV Raghavendra, Ongole Traffic CI Panduranga Rao, Ongole Taluk CI Ajay Kumar, Ongole I Town CI Nagaraju and other police officers participated.