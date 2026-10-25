SP warns of strict action against model code violations

Bapatla: District SP B Umamaheswar on Saturday warned that strict action would be taken against those violating election Model Code of Conduct. Speaking at a press conference at his camp office, he said nomination process for MPTC and ZPTC seats concluded peacefully, barring a few minor incidents. Nominations were received from October 21 to 23 for 20 ZPTC and 300 MPTC seats across 20 mandals. A total of 138 candidates filed for ZPTC seats and 1,549 for MPTC seats.

Police provided special escorts to 12 candidates, who sought protection—11 from Nizampatnam and one from Repalle. As many as 1,380 persons were bound over in 244 cases. Polling will be held at 1,092 stations across 593 locations, of which 92 have been identified as hypersensitive and 138 as sensitive. Seventeen check-posts have been set up.

The SP advised people not to carry Rs 50,000 or more without proper proof and said prior permission is required for rallies, public meetings, mikes and DJ systems. He urged public to report violations to 112 or Police Election Cell on 83338 13228. Mini election cells have been set up in each sub-division, and the identity of informants will be kept confidential.