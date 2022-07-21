Speaker Sitaram demands probe against Chandrababu Naidu

Srikakulam: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, T Sitaram on Wednesday said that about Rs 1.10 lakh crore funds misused and diverted in between 2014-2019 in the state when N Chandrababu Naidu was CM.

He demanded high level probe against the Chandrababu Naidu over diversion for Central funds. The figures regarding diversion of funds explained by the union minister for state for finance in the Rajya Sabha Speaker. Previously, TDP government failed to show clear data on utilisation of Central funds and even did not provide details to the CAG also. Unable to answer the questions

posed by the Central government TDP leaders including its chief, Chandrababu are making baseless allegations against CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is spending funds for welfare activities, he added.