Special drive for second dose of vaccination; Collector Harinarayanan

Chittoor: District collector M Harinarayanan said that a special drive for Covid-19 vaccination second dose will be organised for the people above 45 years in the district from Thursday. Regarding the availability of beds in the Covid hospitals, he said Chittoor district has more number of beds, 3,400, compared to other districts in the state.

Addressing a press meet at the collectorate here on Wednesday, Harinarayanan said that around 4.77 lakh Covid vaccination doses have been administered in the district so far. He said that it will be possible to contain the spread of coronavirus only if everyone follows Covid-19 norms such as wearing face mask, keeping physical distance and sanitising their hands.

He said that if any person moves around without wearing a mask in public places, an amount Rs100 will be collected as fine. Referring measures taken to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, the collector said that 1.06 lakh Covid positive cases have been registered in the district from the beginning of the pandemic. All essential medical services are ensured in the Covid care centres like Padmavathi Nilayam and Vishnunivasam in Tirupati and RVS Hospital in Chittoor. SVIMS Lab in Tirupati has been upgraded to increase the efficacy to get the Covid test results in short time, he added.