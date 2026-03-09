Special officers to take charge of panchayats

Rajamahendravaram: The five-year tenure of gram panchayat sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, and ward members across the state will end on April 2. With the panchayat elections unlikely to be held immediately, the state government is preparing to place the local bodies under the control of special officers from April 3.

Gram panchayat elections in the state were conducted in four phases on February 9, 13, 19 and 21 in 2021. The elected representatives assumed office on April 3 the same year. Their five-year term will therefore conclude on April 2 this year.

Over the past five years, mixed views have emerged regarding the administration of panchayats. Many sarpanches who had assumed office with enthusiasm said they faced several difficulties due to lack of funds for developmental works. Several of them reportedly spent personal money, borrowed funds, or relied on contractors to take up works in their villages, hoping that the related bills would be cleared later. However, many sarpanches complained that payments for those works were not released in time during the previous government.

In the 2021 elections, nearly 90 per cent of the sarpanch posts were won by candidates supported by the then ruling party. In the undivided East Godavari district, which has more than 1,100 gram panchayats, about 85 per cent of sarpanches were supporters of the YSR Congress Party. Despite this, several sarpanches alleged that the previous government did not give adequate recognition or financial support to panchayats. They also protested at the time, accusing the government of diverting funds meant for panchayats under the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

Another major grievance raised by local representatives pertained to the functioning of the secretariat and volunteer system introduced in villages. Many sarpanches felt that the system minimised the role of elected representatives, with the volunteers and the secretariat staff handling the implementation of welfare schemes and approvals without their involvement. Even the distribution of pensions to beneficiaries often took place without the participation of village leaders, they said.

Political observers say the dissatisfaction among local representatives and village-level leaders contributed to the defeat of the YSR Congress Party in the 2024 general election in the undivided East Godavari district. In all 19 Assembly segments and three Parliamentary constituencies in the region, candidates of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP alliance secured decisive victories.

After the alliance government assumed office, several sarpanches say, developmental works in the villages have picked up pace. Funds under the 15th Finance Commission are being utilised and works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme implemented more actively. With sand available at reasonable prices, works such as cement roads and drainage construction are progressing faster.

With Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan holding the Panchayat Raj portfolio, the state government has taken steps to strengthen the panchayat system. Measures include appointing a secretary for every panchayat and abolishing the earlier cluster panchayat arrangement. Secretariat Grade 5 secretaries have been promoted as Grade 4 panchayat secretaries based on their recruitment marks and allotted to various villages after counselling. Promotions were also given to secretaries in other categories to ensure that all panchayats have full-time secretaries.

However, some sarpanches belonging to the opposition party feel that developmental works are still being carried out largely under the supervision of local MLAs and ruling alliance leaders. At the same time, they say, recognition for the works carried out in villages is reaching the panchayat leadership.