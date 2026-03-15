Special police arrangements for SSC exams in Sathya Sai dist

Puttaparthi: In Sri Sathya Sai district, police have implemented comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Class 10 public examinations, scheduled from March 16 to April 1.

District SP S Satish Kumar on Saturday informed that 22,303 students will appear for the exams at 107 examination centres.

Strict measures include prohibitory orders under Section 144 throughout the exam period, with examinations held daily from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Students were advised to arrive on time with hall tickets; mobile phones and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside centres.

Only the chief superintendent may use a mobile phone on the premises.

To curb malpractices, gatherings near centres are banned, and internet cafes, xerox shops, and stationery stores within a 200-metre radius must remain closed during exam hours.

The SP urged public to avoid spreading rumours on social media, warning of special surveillance to monitor misinformation.

Strict action will be taken against those disseminating false information. He assured students of a peaceful, secure environment and encouraged them to focus solely on their performance.