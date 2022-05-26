Special police team formed to identify the culprits in Amalapuram violence

As per the directives of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police ( DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy special teams comprising senior police officials have been constituted and they are probing the incidents of arson and violence. They already visited and inspected the burnt house of Minister for Transport Pinipe Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish to investigate the incident. The police reportedly identified some accused who are involved in the mob in Amalapuram. The special team verified the mobile phone records, CCTV footage, SMS at the houses of Minister Viswaroop and MLA Satish, Clock tower and other places in Amalapuram encircle area.

According to police, on Thursday also they have taken into custody 42 agitators. And they have already taken into custody the kee accused Anyam Sai and are interrogating him. Based on CC footage and other sources they are making efforts to identify the culprits involved in the destruction of the property. They also get full information about their family with the help of Aadhar Card and other sources. A separate box has been created for making complaints and expressing grievances regarding the naming of the Konaseema district at Collectorate, Amalapuram.

People are moving freely amidst high security in the Konaseema district. Even on the third Heavy police are deployed in Amalapuram and Ravulapalem encircle areas to prevent any untoward incident leading violence and destruction. The police are very alert to detect even a slight disturbance. Home Minister Taneti Vanita has stated that in their enquiry they will get to know the real culprits and severe stringent action will be taken against them.