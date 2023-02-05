Speculation rife over CM shifting to Visakha by Ugadi

Vijayawada: Speculation is rife that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be shifting to Visakhapatnam by Ugadi. It may be noted that he himself announced about shifting to Visakha soon while addressing Global Investors Summt preparatory meeting in Delhi recently.

Apart from this, senior ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath and TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy have been making statements to the effect that CM will work from Visakha by Ugadi.

It is learnt that hectic activity is going on in Visakhapatnam to set up CM camp office, other administrative offices and YSRCP office.

The Chief Minister stated that he would also be shifting soon to the port city while inviting global investors to invest in the region during the meeting, which created a flutter. While the opposition leaders are finding fault with the CM statement on moving to Visakha while the issue is pending in Supreme Court, the YSRCP sources are confident that matter will be settled by that time and there will be no legal hurdles.

The state government is showcasing Visakhapatnam as global city by beautifying it to host several international events, including Global Investors Summit and G-20 summit in March.