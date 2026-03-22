Speed up Paritala Ravindra canal works: MLA Sunitha

Anantapur: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha has directed officials and contractors to expedite the ongoing works of Paritala Ravindra irrigation canal, which aims to supply water from Jeedipalli Reservoir to Upper Pennar (Peruru) project.

She inspected the works at multiple locations in the constituency, including Shivapuram in Kanaganapalli mandal and Peruru in Ramagiri mandal, on Saturday.

She reviewed the progress of canal works, enquired about any challenges, and sought timelines for completion.

Emphasising timely execution, she instructed officials to ensure that the project is completed as per the set targets. MLA Sunitha also urged farmers to cooperate with the authorities and advised them to bring any issues to her notice for prompt resolution.

In addition, the MLA focused on works being undertaken under MGNREGA. She inspected the construction of a CC road connecting Peruru–Bhanukota main road to Kottala village in Shivapuram panchayat, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 90 lakh. She stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards in road construction and directed contractors to speed up all ongoing development works in the mandal.