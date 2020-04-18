Spike in coronavirus positive cases in Krishna district worries officials

Vijayawada: Covid-19 positive cases increased to 70 in Krishna district with 18 more cases reported on Saturday.



The district administration is analysing the reasons for the sudden spurt in cases. Till Friday, the district had 52 positive cases. In Vijayawada city, a total of 59 cases were reported from various parts. As many as 18 containment zones are in place in Vijayawada and nine zones in other parts of Krishna district.

Fresh cases were reported from Khuddus Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Sanath Nagar, Kanuru, Eedupugallu, Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada and Nuzvid, besides other parts in the district on Saturday.

Police under the limits of the Police Commissionerate booked 1,081 cases against vehicles for violation of lockdown restrictions and collected penalty of Rs.5.40 lakh by Saturday.

District Collector Md Imtiaz, in a statement on Saturday, said 10 new cases were not connected to Delhi religious congregation or travel history.

He said the situation is very dangerous and the virus is spreading, and the officials are clueless about it. He once again urged the people to stay home and cooperate with the government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Commissioner of police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao warned the violators that the police would book cases against the persons for the violation of lockdown restrictions.