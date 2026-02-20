Spiritual fervour marks Kailasagiri Giri Pradakshina in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: The annual Kailasagiri Giri Pradakshina, held as part of Maha Sivaratri festivities, drew massive crowds of devotees in Srikalahasti on Thursday, turning the temple town into a hub of devotion and cultural activity. Beginning early in the morning, thousands joined the sacred procession, chanting hymns as they followed the utsava idols of Somaskanda Murthy and Gnanambika along the traditional route.

Starting around 7 am, the day-long spiritual journey covered nearly 25 kilometres around the Kailasagiri hillock. The procession moved through several villages, where residents welcomed the deities with prayers, offerings, and devotional music. Bhajan groups and cultural troupes accompanied the procession, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Devotees consider the Giri Pradakshina a deeply sacred ritual, believing that divine forces and sages spiritually traverse the hill during the event to bless participants and nearby communities.

At every halt, villagers performed special prayers and offered Naivedyam before the procession resumed.

The ritual takes place twice a year — during Makara Sankranti and Maha Sivaratri — after the Kalyanotsavam ceremony. It is also customary for devotees to climb Dakshina Kailasagiri on every full-moon day to fulfil vows.

Temple authorities ensured elaborate arrangements, including an Annadanam programme for devotees. Several dignitaries and temple officials including Devasthanam Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, EO T Bapi Reddy, former MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and former Devasthanam Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu along with others took part in the event.