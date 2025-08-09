Spiritual fervour peaks as women celebrate ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’

Tirupati: A spirit of devotion and celebration swept across the district as women observed the sacred Varalakshmi Vratham with great enthusiasm on Friday. The auspicious occasion, deeply rooted in tradition, witnessed both homes and temples adorned with vibrant decorations, as women performed age-old rituals seeking the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi. Though women perform the puja on any Friday in the month, majority will do it on the Friday preceding the full moon day of Sravana Masam. With the arrival of Sravana Masam, considered the holiest month for women in the Hindu calendar, the fervour surrounding Varalakshmi Vratham reached its peak. In keeping with the belief that worshipping Varalakshmi on this day is as meritorious as praying to the Ashta Lakshmi (the eight forms of the goddess), women set up ‘Kalasams’ at home – sacred pots adorned with turmeric, kumkum, and flowers, topped with decorated coconuts and a blouse piece symbolising the goddess.

After the Pooja, women dressed in traditional attire listen to the Vratha Katha which is considered even more important before offering Naivedyam to the deity. In many homes, the Kalasam was intricately decorated with silver-plated facial features or ready-made goddess faces, adding a personalised touch to the ritual.

Unable to perform the puja at home, many women flocked to temples where community pujas were conducted in batches. Major temples like the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Devasthanam in Tiruchanoor, Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari, Sakthi Chamundeswari, Tataiahgunta Gangamma Devasthanam along with several TTD run local temples in the district witnessed heavy footfall from early morning. Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam was also overwhelmed with devotees, with hundreds of women queuing up for the puja. Endowment Officer T Bapi Reddy and his family were among those who took part in the rituals at Srikalahasti.

Religious fervour was accompanied by a commercial buzz in city markets. From Thursday evening, local bazaars came alive as women indulged in festive shopping. Puja items, flowers, fruits, and gold trinkets – especially those featuring Lakshmi motifs – were in high demand. As expected, the surge in demand led to a steep rise in the prices of flowers and fruits, with vendors making brisk business.