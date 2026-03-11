Spl drive at Alipiri toll gate targets noisy horns, modified silencers

Tirupati: Specialin spections were conducted jointly by Tirupati Motor Vehicle Inspection officials and Tirumala Traffic Police at the Alipiri toll gate, the entry point to the Tirumala ghat road, to prevent noise pollution.

The officials focused on vehicles producing excessive noise, particularly two-wheelers and other vehicles fitted with modified silencers.

During the inspections, special attention was given to bikes using modified silencers that create high sound levels. Jeeps and other transport vehicles causing excessive noise pollution were also checked. District Transport Officer K Muralimohan said that under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, using silencers that produce sound beyond the permitted decibel limits is considered an offence.

Traffic Circle Inspector Hari Prasad stated that cases would be registered against violators under Section 190(2) of the Act and legal action would be taken. Officials explained that excessive noise in a spiritual place like Tirumala causes inconvenience to pilgrims and local residents and also harms the environment. They said such special inspections would continue regularly to control noise pollution.

During the drive, vehicles fitted with silencers modified against permitted standards were identified. Vehicle owners were counselled and fines were imposed where necessary. Officials also advised motorists to maintain their vehicles according to Motor Vehicles Act regulations.

Officials said similar inspections will continue in Tirupati and Tirumala in the future. During the drive, 25 vehicle inspection challans were issued and a total penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh was collected. Motor Vehicle Inspectors Subrahmanyam, Srinivasa Rao, Mohan Kumar, Ramana Naik, Atikanaj, and Swarnalatha Prasad Varma participated in the inspections.