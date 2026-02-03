Spl Power Adalat tomorrow in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: The Electricity Department will organise a special Power Adalat in Puttaparthi on Wednesday (February 4), to resolve long-pending electricity-related grievances of consumers.

APSPDCL Puttaparthi Executive Engineer O Sivaramulu, in an official release on Monday, stated that the programme will be held from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm under the supervision of Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF). The CGRF Chairperson, along with other forum members, will be present to hear complaints and provide solutions. Consumers facing unresolved or long-standing issues related to power supply, billing, service connections, or other electricity matters have been advised to utilise this opportunity to seek redressal through the Adalat.

The Electricity department has requested all electricity consumers in and around Puttaparthi to attend the programme with relevant documents to facilitate prompt disposal of their complaints.

The department also appealed to the media to give wide publicity to the event through newspapers and other platforms so that maximum number of consumers are informed and can benefit from the initiative.