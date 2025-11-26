Splendour marks Panchami Theertham in Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: The most celebrated occasion of the Panchami Theertham (Chakrasnanam) was held on Tuesday, on the last day of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanoor which drew a huge pilgrim crowd.

The devotees who took holy dip in the sacred waters of Padma Pushkarini at 12:10pm eagerly waited for the moment.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the TTD Chairman BR Naidu said that the Panchamithirtha Mahotsavam of Goddess Padmavati was held in a grand manner in the presence of scores of devotees.

He complimented all the departments of TTD for making elaborate arrangements so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience anywhere.

He also congratulated the district police and Srivari Sevaks besides sanitation workers for their extraordinary services.

The Saree which left Srivari Temple at 4.30 am, reached Tiruchanoor Ammavari Temple. The priests offered the saree to the Goddess at the Panchami Theertha Mandapam and performed the rituals as per the scriptures and also Snapana Tirumanjanam.

On the occasion of the Panchami Theertham, Sri Venkateswara Swamy sent gifts to his better half that consisted of a gold Kamala Haram and an Addige, weighing around 1.14 kg worth Rs. 1.31 crore.

The Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed for the Goddess and Chakrathalwar at the Panchami Theertha Mandapam.

On the occasion the deity was decked with saffron, pineapple, dry fruits, red and yellow rose petals, tulsi garlands and crowns.

The Panchami Theertham (Chakrasnanam) ceremony was held in a grand way between 12.10 and 12.20 pm.

A large number of devotees, along with the Sudarshana Chakrathalwar, took holy dip in the Padma Pushkarini.

HH Sri Peddajiyar Swamy, HH Sri Chinnajiyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, several board members, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Muralikrishna, SP Subbarayudu Deputy EO Harindranath, other officials and a large number of devotees participated.

Pushpayagam will be held in the temple on Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm.