Splitting of Amaravati into 3 capitals will be in Budget Session: Perni Nani

Amaravati: The splitting of the AP Capital Amaravati into three, including Executive Capital at Vizag, Legislative Captial at Amaravati and Judicial Capital at Kurnool will take place in the ensuing Budget Session in the March 2020.

As hinted by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the concluding day of the Assembly Winter Session, the Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Nani stated in a press conference on Wednesday at secretariat that, the Expert Committee will submit its report shortly.

Perni Nani explained that after the Committee would submit the report, the government will place it in the Budget Session for discussion and will take the suggestions from the members, including TDP. If the TDP will give any constructive suggestions, then the government will consider them.

Nani informed that the government will take the decision of splitting the capital and relocating them will be done only after discussion in the Assembly.