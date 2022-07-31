SPMVV to become a centre of excellence in sports soon

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) will soon become an icon for sports activities in the state with the huge infrastructure is coming up in the campus. The Central government has approved a funding of about Rs 44 crore under its Khelo India initiative to provide modern sports facilities in the campus to give a stimulus to the women in various sports. In 2018, the University was chosen under the Khelo India scheme of the Central government and to make it a centre of excellence in sports. Though the project was delayed after the change of government in the state, the present MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has been pushing it forward with the help of university authorities.

Accordingly, the construction of a multi-purpose hall has begun and the works are going on fast. For this, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 4.5 crores so far out of the total estimated cost of Rs 6 crores.

Director of Physical Education Prof Sara Sarojini told The Hans India that this hall will be extremely useful to conduct yoga programmes, various indoor sports events, aerobics etc., Proposals were also sent for another multi-purpose hall and a positive response may come soon.

Proposals for setting up of the centre of excellence in sports were already cleared but the funds are to be released. The idea was to select girl students in the age group of 14-21 years to train them thoroughly in five sports according to their choice. They will be trained by Sports Authority of India (SAI) coaches and the funding will also be provided by it. This will also be of a great use to train sports women going for international tournaments.

Under the Khelo India initiative, Astro turf will also come up in the campus with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crores. Recently SAI representatives have visited the campus and gave their positive feedback. The funds are expected to be released anytime. Also, synthetic athletic track will be provided with a cost of Rs 8 crores and a swimming pool with Rs 8.15 crores.

A human performance and science lab was proposed to be set up with Rs 7.72 crores, outdoor video walls at Rs 24 lakhs, while another Rs 37 lakhs are proposed for lighting arrangements for outdoor games. She said that several such facilities were not there elsewhere in the state which will make SPMVV to become unique. University Registrar Prof DM Mamatha said that it is a prestigious project for the University. They have been putting all efforts to make the centre of excellence in sports a reality very soon.

Once the entire project is completed, several sports women and athletes can be seen in the campus getting trained for the international tournaments. This will also enrich the pilgrim city's name on the sports front also.