Sports enthusiasts encouraged to focus on achieving their goals

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to provide three per cent reservation for sportspersons and encouraged students to excel in sports as well as studies, informed the BJP Gajuwaka convener and state honorary president of the Boxing Association, Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao. A meeting was held for 28 eight athletes, who won in various categories in the national KUDO competitions as part of the Hari Krishna Fitness Zone in Ukkunagaram.

Attending as chief guest, Narasinga Rao stated that through sports, the students will develop self-confidence as well as self-defence. He said there will be 3 per cent reservation for higher education and job recruitment under the sports quota.

Further, the BJP Gajuwaka convener informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting the sportspersons in various ways through the Khelo India scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashtriya Kudo Association president A Sasidhar said that the students should excel in sports as well as academics. Kudo is the only sports organisation recognised by the Indian Sports Organisation and the State Sports Organisation, he said.

Balireddy Satyanarayana, Villa Rammohan Kumar, Nageswara Rao, Botsa Dilip Kumar and sports persons were present. During the programme the winners were appreciated and presented momentos and certificates.