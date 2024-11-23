Sports meet for police personnel commences

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha said that sports competitions help police personnel to relieve stress and boost confidence.

Inaugurating Annual Sports and Games Meet-2024 organised at Kailasagiri Police Parade Grounds here on Friday, the SP informed that games like athletics, volleyball, tug of war, shuttle badminton, kabaddi etc. will be organised in individual and team categories for two days.

The SP stated that police personnel perform duties by overcoming mental pressure. Sports competitions keep their mental stability intact and stress away and bring them cheer.

Further, the SP briefed that police work is a teamwork and success can only be achieved if there is mutual cooperation, coordination and punctuality among the personnel. The sports meet will help reflect such spirit in police duties as well, he added.

Every participant in the sports meet is asked to showcase their skills and ability to the next level. The SP congratulated the AR Police officers for preparing the sports ground.

The officers and staff of the Anakapalli, Parawada and Narsipatnam, sub-divisions, Armed Reserve Police, participating in the competition conducted a march fast.

Additional SPs M Deva Prasad, L Mohan Rao, Anakapalli sub-division DSP M Shravani, Parawada sub-division DSP KV Satyanarayana, Narsipatnam sub-division DSP GRR Mohan and staff were present.