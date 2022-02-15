SPORTTECH- 2K22 inaugurated at PVKK Engg College

Anantapur: The three-day premier inter-collegiate sporting event SPORTTECH 2K22 intended for the students of Intermediate spread across Anantapur district is inaugurated at PVKK Institute of Technology, Rudrampeta on Monday.

Prof E Kesava Reddy, Director of Evaluations, JNTUA attended the programme as the chief guest and Jagannatha Reddy, chief coach, District Sports Authority, attended the programme as guest of honour.

Kishore Palle, Chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Society, presided over the programme and encouraged students that PVKK not only gives preference to education but to sports and games and made them an integral part and produced international sporting stars in the college.

Palle Kishore expressed his happiness over the students representing JNTUA sports team in various categories. Prof Kesava Reddy expressed his satisfaction for PVKK grandly conducting this kind of event.

He mentioned that these sports and games give the students physical strength and relieve them of all stress they undergo because of academics and increases in the students a sportive spirit.

Jagannath stressed on the importance of various games like Kabaddi, Volleyball, Cricket, High Jump, and Long Jump and told that only through regular practice, one can achieve success in any game.

The programme is attended by Special Officer Prof K Sreenivausulu, Principal Dr B Ramesh Babu, K Srikanth Reddy, Dr Y Santhosh Reddy, Dean, Dr B Raghvendra Prasad, Vice Principal along with Principals of various junior colleges and faculty members.