Spotify Revamps Apple TV App with Video Podcasts, Music Videos, and Smarter Features

Spotify has unveiled a redesigned version of its Apple TV app, promising a “faster, smarter, more visual experience.” The company confirmed that the tvOS app has been rebuilt from the ground up and now brings several mobile-like features, including lyrics display, queue management, and seamless playback. However, the most anticipated additions are video podcasts and music videos, marking a major upgrade for Apple TV users.

The updated version is now available on Apple’s App Store, with automatic updates rolling out by mid-November. Some users had early access to the new interface, which aims to fix long-standing complaints about the older version — from clunky navigation to missing functions available on other platforms like Google TV.

While the music video feature isn’t yet available in the US or Canada, it has already rolled out across 97 international markets. Spotify Premium users in those regions can easily access videos using the new “switch to video” option whenever a song includes an official music video in Spotify’s catalogue.

Video podcasts will function similarly within the app, allowing viewers to adjust playback speed and enjoy a more immersive experience. This move follows Spotify’s announcement of a new partnership between its podcast studio, Netflix, and The Ringer, which will bring 16 exclusive video podcast series to the US in 2026 — including The Bill Simmons Podcast and shows covering the NFL, NBA, Fantasy Football, and Formula 1.

In addition to visual upgrades, the new Spotify tvOS app integrates modern mobile features such as real-time lyrics, queue management, and AI-powered recommendations through Spotify DJ. Users can also manage playback directly from their smartphones or tablets using Spotify Connect, ensuring a smooth cross-device experience.

With this overhaul, Spotify aims to create a more unified, intuitive entertainment hub for Apple TV users, blending music, podcasts, and videos into one seamless experience.